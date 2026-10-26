Microsoft offering buyouts to 60K employees

REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft Corp. will offer buyouts to approximately 60,000 workers as part of the software giant’s effort to trim costs, according to a memo obtained by several media outlets.

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The memo, written by Chief People Officer Amy Coleman, was sent to employees on Monday, according to Business Insider.

“The Voluntary Exit Offer reflects an important part of how we’re evolving our approach to change: creating greater flexibility and, where possible, more ways for employees to shape their next chapter,” Coleman wrote.

The software maker’s exit offer is for certain workers in the United States, Canada, India and the United Kingdom at its experience level of 70 or below, CNBC reported.

According to the memo, the move announced on Monday is building on the voluntary retirement program it announced earlier this year, KIRO reported.

Microsoft, which spent heavily on artificial intelligence infrastructure and worked at reducing its workforce, is hoping that the buyout can cut costs, according to Business Insider.

Some marketing, sales and engineering teams have decided not to participate in the program, a source, which requested anonymity, told CNBC. Employees must decide whether to take the offer in December, and those participating will leave on Dec. 31, the source told the news outlet.

Coleman said that eligible employees will receive an email containing a link to the offer, according to the memo.

“The Voluntary Exit Offer is new for us. We’ll learn from it,” Coleman wrote. “At the same time, we’ll keep helping people focus on the work that matters most, build new skills and, where it makes sense, find new opportunities across Microsoft.

“There is no one-size-fits-all approach for every team or every employee. These are a few of the ways we’re trying to meet different business needs while continuing to create opportunities for our own people to grow and contribute.”

“Coleman promised to provide clarity, listen, learn and “keep improving.”

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