Mick Jagger makes surprise cameo on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Mick Jagger on "SNL": In the second episode of “Saturday Night Live,” the Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger, made two surprise appearances just a day after the release of the band’s first album since 2005. (Stu Forster/Getty Images)

In the second episode of “Saturday Night Live,” the Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger, made two surprise appearances just a day after the release of the band’s first album since 2005.

>> Read more trending news

Jagger, 80, appeared in two sketches, according to The New York Times. In one of the sketches he wore a fake mustache as a telenovela character and revealed he was the father of the two men in the sketch, one being Bad Bunny’s character, according to People magazine.

Jagger later appeared in a second sketch, according to CNN. He was a “not-so-innocent nun” in that sketch. It was a spoof of “Sister Act 3: Kevin Gone Wild,” according to Deadline.

In addition to Jagger’s appearance, Lady Gaga and Pedro Pascal also made cameos on “Saturday Night Live,” according to the Times.

Lady Gaga’s cameo was to introduce Bad Bunny. Bad Bunny was pulling double duty on the show Saturday as both the host and the musical guest, according to CNN.

Jagger and Lady Gaga were previously seen together Thursday at the Racket NYC in Manhattan. They joined The Rolling Stones on stage, People reported.

The performance was in honor of their first album in 18 years called “Hackney Diamonds” which was released Friday. Lady Gaga appears on one of the tracks called “Sweet Sounds of Heaven.”

The Rolling Stones also announced that they will be heading on tour next year, CNN reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 43 Photos: Mick Jagger through the years Here are some memorable photos of Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger through the years. (AP Photo, file)

©2023 Cox Media Group