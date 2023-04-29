Michelle Obama goes onstage to sing ‘Glory Days’ with Bruce Springsteen

Glory Days: Michelle Obama got onstage in Barcelona, Spain, and sang backup for Bruce Springsteen on "Glory Days." (Jordi Vidal/Redferns and Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

BARCELONA, Spain — Former first lady Michelle Obama showed off her singing chops Friday in Spain, joining Bruce Springsteen and the E Street onstage in Barcelona.

Obama was joined by Steven Spielberg’s wife, Kate Capshaw, shaking a tambourine and singing backup vocals on the band’s 1984 hit, “Glory Days,” Rolling Stone reported.

On Thursday, the former first lady and former President Barack Obama dined with the Spielbergs and Springsteen at the Amar restaurant in Barcelona’s Palace Hotel, the BBC reported.

Springsteen campaigned for Barack ama in 2008 and performed “The Rising” with the Joyce Garrett Singers, a gospel choir, at his inaugural address in January 2009, according to Rolling Stone.

Michelle Obama i Kate Capshaw, dona d’Steven Spielberg, coristes de luxe al concert de @springsteen a l’Estadi Olímpic #inforac1 #Springsteenbarcelona pic.twitter.com/gKNoPUFYe3 — Maria Cusó Serra (@MariaCuso) April 28, 2023

A photo of Barack Obama, Springsteen and the legendary director was uploaded by restaurant employee Pol Perello, who wrote on social media, “the pleasure this job brings you!” according to Rolling Stone.

“We gave them oysters, shellfish and fish from Roses, my classic -- the caviar bikini -- a little bit of everything,” Chef Rafa Zafra told the BBC. “And super grateful!”

.@MichelleObama singing and dancing with @springsteen in Barcelona is probably the best thing you’ll see all day.



pic.twitter.com/MVTCNP8CaW — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) April 29, 2023

Barcelona was the first stop on Springsteen’s world tour. The 20-time Grammy Award winner announced after the last concert on the U.S. leg of his tour that he had contracted COVID-19.

