Michael Phelps, wife Nicole Johnson announce birth of fourth child

Son No. 4: Olympic swimming champion Michael Phelps and wife Nicole Johnson announced the birth of their fourth child. (Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Harold & Carole Pump Foundation)

The Olympics’ most decorated medalist added another family member last week. Now, Michael Phelps has enough sons for a swimming medley relay event.

Phelps, whose 28 swimming medals at the Olympics include 23 golds, and his wife, Nicole Johnson, announced the birth of their fourth child on Monday in an Instagram post.

“@mrs.nicolephelps and I wanna welcome Nico Michael Phelps to the world,” Phelps wrote in a post that featured the couple with their newborn son. “Born on 1/16.”

Phelps and Johnson, both 38, already share sons Boomer, 7; Beckett, 5; and Maverick, 4, according to Us Weekly.

“We’re so blessed to be given a 4th child,” Phelps wrote on Instagram. “We’re now a family of 6!”

Phelps and Johnson have been married since 2016, People reported. They met in 2007, according to Us Weekly.

In addition to his 23 golds, Phelps won three silver medals and two bronze across five Olympics from 2000 to 2016.

In 2000 he became the youngest male Olympian since 1932, according to his Team USA biography. He won eight gold medals at the 2008 Games in Beijing to set an Olympic record, breaking the mark of seven golds set in 1972 by fellow U.S. swimmer Mark Spitz.

