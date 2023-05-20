Memphis Zoo announces birth of 2 Sumatran tiger cubs

Tiger cubs: Two Sumatran tiger cubs were born at the Memphis Zoo on May 5. (Memphis Zoo)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo announced the births of two Sumatran tiger cubs on Friday.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from the zoo, Dari, a 7-year-old Sumatran tiger, gave birth to the cubs on May 5. The father of the cubs is 4-year-old Gusti, zoo officials said.

The cubs are the first tigers born at the Tennessee zoo since April 1998, according to WMC-TV. Sumatran tigers are an endangered species.

“As the last of the island tigers, preserving Sumatran tigers is critically important,” Dan Dembiec, the zoo’s West Zone Curator, said in a statement. “Sumatran tigers are managed collaboratively in breeding programs by accredited zoos globally. So, the birth of tiger cubs here at the Memphis Zoo is a milestone with a worldwide impact.”

The zoo has yet to put the cubs into public view. They will receive a series of vaccinations when they are 6 weeks old, the zoo said.

Officials said the cubs will be able to explore the zoo’s outdoor exhibit when they are 3 months old.

“When Dari went into labor on the evening of May 5th, all the zookeepers were anxiously awaiting the news, and they all breathed a sigh of relief when it became readily apparent that the cubs were alive and that Dari’s maternal instincts were appropriate,” Dembiec said in a statement.

Latest headlines:
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!