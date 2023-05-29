Memorial Day 2023: Quotes about patriotism, freedom

Memorial Day - What You Need to Know Memorial Day - What You Need to Know

Memorial Day is a day to remember those who gave their lives in defense of the country.

Here are a few quotes about patriotism and freedom.

“A hero is someone who has given his of her life to something bigger than oneself.” -- Joesph Campbell

“A man’s country is not a certain area of land, of mountains, rivers and woods, it is a principle and patriotism is loyalty to that principle.” -- George William Curtis

“All you have to do is hold your first soldier who is dying in your arms, and have that terribly futile feeling that I can’t do anything about it... Then you understand the horror of war.” -- Norman Schwarzkopf

“Anyone who has ever looked into the glazed eyes of a soldier dying on the battlefield will think hard before starting a war.” -- Otto von Bismarck

“I have long believed that sacrifice is the pinnacle of patriotism. " -- Bob Riley

“Only the dead have seen the end of war.” -- Plato

“Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it.” -- Mark Twain

“The highest patriotism is not a blind acceptance of official policy, but a love of one’s country deep enough to call her to a higher plain.” -- George McGovern

“The patriot volunteer, fighting for country and his rights, makes the most reliable soldier on earth.” -- Stonewall Jackson

“The patriot’s blood is the seed of Freedom’s Tree.” -- Thomas Campbell

“These fallen heroes represent the character of a nation who has a long history of patriotism and honor - and a nation who has fought many battles to keep our country free from threats of terror.” -- Michael N. Castle

“They hover as a cloud of witnesses above this nation.” -- Henry Ward Beecher

