Mega Millions jackpot grows to $707 million

Mega Millions
Jackpot grows FILE PHOTO: The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow. (Christopher Habermann/Scott Habermann - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Lottery players, have you gotten your tickets yet for the Mega Millions drawing?

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The multi-state lottery’s jackpot is now $707 million after no one selected all of the correct numbers on July 17. The numbers drawn during Friday night’s lottery were 22-34-45-48-55 and Mega Ball 14.

No one hit all five numbers without the Mega Ball either.

Nine people got close to the jackpot, choosing four numbers and the Mega Ball correctly and winning between $20,000 and $50,000, depending on the multiplier played.

The next drawing is Tuesday, July 21, at 11 p.m. ET.

While the jackpot is an estimated $707 million, that would be for the annuity option. The cash option, lump sum, is $307.7 million. Both amounts are before taxes.

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