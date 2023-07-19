Mega Millions: Jackpot rolls over, climbs to $720M

Mega Millions: The Mega Millions jackpot rolled over for the 27th consecutive time. (Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images)

For the 27th consecutive time, there was not a grand prize winner in the Mega Millions drawing. The jackpot, which had grown to $640 million for Tuesday’s drawing, will be worth at least $720 million when numbers are drawn on Friday.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 19-22-31-37-54 and the Megaball was 18. The multiplier was 4X.

Update 12:25 a.m. July 19: There was no grand prize winner on Tuesday night, which pushed the jackpot to $720 million, lottery officials said. A winner in Friday’s drawing could also choose a lump-sum amount, which currently stands at $369.6 million before taxes.

Friday’s drawing will be for the fifth-largest jackpot in the Mega Millions history.

Original report: If someone matches all of the numbers, they have the option to take the cash with one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. A winner could also choose a lump-sum amount, which currently stands at $328.5 million before taxes.

Tuesday’s jackpot was the seventh-largest in Mega Millions history, according to the promotion’s website. When no one matched all of the numbers on Friday, it marked the 26th consecutive drawing without a winner.

No one has won the Mega Millions big prize since April 18, when a $20 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in New York. Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands for $2 each.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots topping $1 billion, according to the promotion’s website. The jackpot rose into 10-digit figures one time each in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Here are the top 10 Mega Millions jackpots