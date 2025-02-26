McDonald’s will not add egg surcharges as it prepares for $1 Egg McMuffin Day

McDonald's said it would not tack a surcharge on menu items that contain eggs.

CHICAGO — Some food chains have announced surcharges to compensate for a nationwide egg shortage, but McDonald’s intends to avoid scrambling its menu.

Michael Gonda, the fast food chain’s North American chief impact officer, wrote in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday that no menu items containing eggs will have a surcharge tacked on by the Golden Arches.

“Unlike others making news recently, you definitely WON’T see McDonald’s USA issuing surcharges on eggs, which are 100% cage-free and sourced in the U.S,” Gonda wrote.

Gonda’s post came as McDonald’s was preparing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Egg McMuffin breakfast item.

According to a news release issued on Tuesday, the chain will offer Egg McMuffins for $1 on March 2 for orders made on the McDonald’s app.

Speaking of McDonald's, this is the 50th anniversary of the national introduction of the Egg McMuffin, which franchisee Herb Peterson created in 1971.



McDonald's adding breakfast was a pretty big deal, ushering in an era of fast-food and convenience-focused breakfast. About a… pic.twitter.com/3xMHIOHuJs — Jonathan Maze (@jonathanmaze) February 25, 2025

From March 3 through March 30, consumers can buy a second sausage McMuffin with an egg when purchasing a delivery order through the McDonald’s app, the company said in its news release.

“At McDonald’s, breakfast isn’t just a meal; it’s a cherished tradition and cornerstone of our brand,” Joe Erlinger, McDonald’s USA president, said in a statement. “Every morning when we open our doors, we are a breakfast restaurant.

“Our fans know they can always count on us for a one-of-a-kind breakfast experience, anchored in great value and high-quality ingredients.”

Denny’s and Waffle House have added surcharges to meals because of the soaring prices of eggs.

Waffle House was one of the first restaurants to institute a 50-cent surcharge per egg, calling the move a temporary one.

“This situation is continuing to evolve, and we are working closely with our procurement team and our franchisees to make decisions that are right for the business while maintaining value for our guests,” Denny’s told USA Today in a statement.

The nationwide shortage has been driven by the increases in bird flu cases, according to the newspaper.

McDonald’s made its announcements after the company attempts to rebound from a recent slump, NBC News reported. Earlier this month, the company reported its worst quarterly sales drop in the United States since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CNBC.

