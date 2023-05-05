May’s full ‘Flower Moon’ rises after lunar eclipse

May’s full 'Flower Moon' rises after lunar eclipse Friday night’s sky will be an interesting night for those who watch the moon. (kyoshino/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

If you’re a sky watcher, you won’t want to miss Friday night’s full moon.

>> Read more trending news

Called the “Flower Moon,” Friday’s full moon is a tribute to the spring season. A great many names have been assigned to lunar cycles throughout history, the Sky said, and while this moon won’t look like a flower, the timing occurs while spring flowers are in bloom.

“According to this almanac, as the full Moon in May the Algonquin tribes of what is now the north-eastern United States called this the Flower Moon for the flowers that are abundant this time of year,” NASA said.

Other nicknames for the full moon at this time of year include “Corn Moon,” NASA said.

Friday’s Flower Moon will rise at around 8:21 p.m. in D.C., and will be visible around the same time in other parts of North America, the Washington Post reported. The moon will set at sunrise Sunday.

Space.com said that the lunar eclipse Friday will only be visible to the Eastern Hemisphere and will not be visible from New York City.

Latest trending news:
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!