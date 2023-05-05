May’s full 'Flower Moon' rises after lunar eclipse Friday night’s sky will be an interesting night for those who watch the moon. (kyoshino/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If you’re a sky watcher, you won’t want to miss Friday night’s full moon.

>> Read more trending news

Called the “Flower Moon,” Friday’s full moon is a tribute to the spring season. A great many names have been assigned to lunar cycles throughout history, the Sky said, and while this moon won’t look like a flower, the timing occurs while spring flowers are in bloom.

“According to this almanac, as the full Moon in May the Algonquin tribes of what is now the north-eastern United States called this the Flower Moon for the flowers that are abundant this time of year,” NASA said.

Other nicknames for the full moon at this time of year include “Corn Moon,” NASA said.

We can’t imagine a more beautiful thing than May’s full moon – the Corn Moon. 🌽



Set to peak on May 5 at 1:34pm ET (1634 UTC ), this full moon, also known as the Flower Moon, will appear full till Sunday. Discover how it got its names: https://t.co/wuMVsdlXDi pic.twitter.com/gJK92nXt0O — NASA (@NASA) May 5, 2023

Friday’s Flower Moon will rise at around 8:21 p.m. in D.C., and will be visible around the same time in other parts of North America, the Washington Post reported. The moon will set at sunrise Sunday.

Space.com said that the lunar eclipse Friday will only be visible to the Eastern Hemisphere and will not be visible from New York City.