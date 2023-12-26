Matt Napolitano, Fox News Audio anchor, reporter, dead at 33

Matt Napolitano, who served as an anchor and reporter for Fox News Audio, died Saturday after a short illness. He was 33.

Napolitano joined Fox Audio when it launched last year, Variety reported. He had been with Fox News since 2015, beginning as a writer for the Fox News Headlines 24/7, the organization’s SiriusXM channel.

He later became a sports reporter for the channel, covering the Super Bowl, the World Series, the Daytona 500 and other events, according to Deadline. He was a two-time Associated Press Journalism Award winner for Best Overall Newscast, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“With a heavy heart I have to share that my husband @MattNapolitano passed away yesterday morning,” Ricky Whitcomb posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday. “He loved his job and he loved bringing the news to your radios and televisions. An honest journalist who truly cared about facts. You can thank him for the last-minute Jets win today.”

Napolitano briefly left Fox News before joining Fox News Audio last year, Variety reported.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott praised Napolitano for his work ethic and resourcefulness.

“Matt did everything from anchoring to writing and producing for our audio platforms and loved being able to work in the journalism field that he trained for his entire life,” Scott wrote in a memo sent Sunday to Fox News employees, according to Variety.

Before joining Fox, Napolitano worked at TMZ as an associated news producer, Deadline reported.

Napolitano was an avid fan of the television game show, “Jeopardy!” appearing as a contestant in 2020, Variety reported. He also appeared as a contestant on “Wheel of Fortune” in 2016, making it to the bonus round in the syndicated game show.

Napolitano’s survivors include Whitcomb, whom he married in May, Variety reported.

