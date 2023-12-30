Martha Stewart shares new ‘thirst trap’ selfie

Martha Stewart is ending 2023 on a sultry note.

The 82-year-old businesswoman and television personality shared a bathroom mirror selfie to her Instagram account, posing in a silver nightgown, People reported. Her latest “thirst trap” photograph mirrored the lifestyle guru’s steamy pool selfie from 2020 and a birthday shot in July 2022.

“After an eight hour plane trip from westchester to palm beach -- horrible by the way -- we went to bed early and wore my beautiful @sabbiarosa nightgown (linen with robe),” Stewart wrote in her post. “I didn’t look so bad when I got up at least not as bad as I did when I went to bed -- it must be the $$$$$outfit!!”

Stewart’s poolside selfie remains a signature pop-culture moment, but she told People in a November 2020 interview that the photo was a mistake.

“I was trying to take a picture of the beautiful turquoise planter at the end of the pool, but the camera was on me, so I just snapped it,” Stewart said at the time. “It looked so good, so I posted it. I didn’t know what a ‘thirst trap’ was, but now I do. Now I’m looking for the next thirst trap. I love doing those promiscuous, provocative things, because it’s just fun.”

Reaction was immediate after Stewart’s latest photo, Fox News reported.

Actress Ellen Pompeo said the entrepreneur was a “smoke show,” while comedian Heather McMahan said the photo was “absolute fire Martha!”

“We were due for a thirst trap and the people have been waiting!” fitness trainer Jess Brown added.

