Mark Wahlberg visits grocery store in Akron, touts brands

Visiting Ohio: Mark Wahlberg checked out a grocery store in Ohio to look for his brand of beef, which he found, and tequila, which was not there. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

GREEN, Ohio — Actor Mark Wahlberg visited a grocery store in Ohio on Friday to promote his products.

On Instagram, Wahlberg, 51, posted a video of himself walking into a Giant Eagle store in Green, located south of Akron.

Wahlberg greeted employees and posed for photographs, asking one worker, “Hey, is this beef any good?” as he held up a package of Wahlburgers meat, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

Wahlberg noted that the grocery chain’s liquor store had many brands of liquor but was missing one -- Flecha Azul, a tequila brand Wahlberg promotes and has business ties to, according to WJW-TV.

Walhberg has been making promotional stops at grocery stores carrying his hamburger brand, according to the television station.

After touring the store, Wahlberg commented about the windy conditions in Ohio.

“We could’ve played golf in this weather,” Walhberg said in his video. “This is golf weather.”

