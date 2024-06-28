Marilyn Monroe’s house declared cultural landmark, preventing demolition

Marilyn's house: An aerial view of the house where Marilyn Monroe lived and died in Brentwood, California (Mel Bouzad/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES — The house where Marilyn Monroe lived for a short time and died has been declared a historic cultural landmark in Palm Springs, California.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the Los Angeles City Council voted for the declaration decision on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

The council voted 12 to 0, according to The New York Times.

“There’s no other person or place in the city of Los Angeles as iconic as Marilyn Monroe and her Brentwood home,” Traci Park, the area’s council representative, said before the vote took place, according to the AP.

“To lose this piece of history, the only home that Marilyn Monroe ever owned, would be a devastating blow for historic preservation and for a city where less than 3 percent of historic designations are associated with women’s heritage,” Park continued, according to the Times.

The people who own the house currently wanted to demolish the house, according to the AP.

“The Marilyn Monroe Residence in Brentwood is now a Historic-Cultural Monument! Today, L.A. City Council unanimously approved the nomination for Marilyn Monroe’s final home. Thanks to all who voiced their support and a HUGE thanks to Councilwoman Traci Park & team!,” The L.A. Conservancy wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, according to Variety.

Marilyn Monroe’s Los Angeles house temporarily saved from demolition

Last July, the 2,900-square-foot house was sold from Glory of the Snow LLC to Glory of the Snow Trust for $8.35 million but at the time, according to the Times.

The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to KTLA. It is in the middle of a small quiet neighborhood cul-de-sac.

The house was built in 1929 and according to the Times, it was the only house Monroe owned by herself. She purchased it in the early 1960s for $75,000 after her marriage to Arthur Miller ended.


