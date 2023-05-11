Manhattan DA to charge former Marine in subway chokehold death

NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams And Elected Officials Call For Charges Against Man Who Killed Jordan Neely In Chokehold On Subway NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 10: Writing on the sidewalk shows support for Jordan Neely outside the Broadway-Lafayette subway station where he was fatally choked by a fellow passenger a week ago on May 10, 2023 in New York City. Officials called for charges to be brought against the passenger who choked Neely. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images /Getty Images)

A former U.S. Marine who put a homeless man in a chokehold that killed him is expected to be charged with manslaughter on Friday, according to the Manhattan district attorney.

“We can confirm that Daniel Penny will be arrested on a charge of manslaughter in the second degree. We cannot provide any additional information until he has been arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court, which we expect to take place tomorrow,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement Thursday.

Penny, 24, put Jordan Neely, 30 in a chokehold while on a New York City subway on May 1, after Neely allegedly threatened Penny and other passengers, witnesses told police.

BREAKING: Manhattan prosecutors said they will charge the man who used a deadly chokehold on Jordan Neely, a passenger aboard a New York City subway train, with second degree manslaughter. https://t.co/tctjo1zjbf — The Associated Press (@AP) May 11, 2023

There has been no indication that Neely physically attacked anyone, The New York Times reported.

Video of the incident sparked outrage and led to protests demanding that Penny be charged in Neely’s death. The city’s medical examiner ruled the incident a homicide on May 3, saying Neely died from compression of the neck.

Penny has expressed “condolences to those close to Mr. Neely,” Reuters reported.

Neely was known to impersonate singer Michael Jackson on New York’s trains and in subway stations.