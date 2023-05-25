Man wins $50K in Maryland Lottery, 3 years after mother cashed in $100K ticket

$50K prize: A Maryland man won $50,000 in a Lucky Riches instant ticket game. (David Commins/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

This is one lucky family.

>> Read more trending news

A Maryland man who plays the lottery daily with his mother already won $1,000 two times this year. But this month, the boilermaker from Anne Arundel County turned a $5 ticket into a $50,000 payday.

According to a news release on Wednesday from the Maryland Lottery, the man, who decided to remain anonymous, won the big prize after buying a Lucky Riches instant ticket.

The man and his mother take turns each day buying scratch-offs. Mom has done well, too. Three years ago, she won $100,000, lottery officials said.

For the latest prize, the man’s mother picked out the $5 ticket. He scratched it off and found the instant winner.

The winning ticket was bought at Doc’s F&B Liquors in Glen Burnie, lottery officials said. The retail outlet will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

The man said he plans to put his money into a savings account.

The Lucky Riches game went on sale in February with eight top prizes, lottery officials said. Three remain unclaimed.

Need something to lift your spirits?
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!