Man suspected of dealing meth caught after seat belt violation

It is always a good idea to buckle up. For an East Tennessee man, wearing a seat belt might have kept him out of jail on a drug possession charge.

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According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Jason Dewayne McCulloch, 47, of Sweetwater, was arrested on Oct. 28.

He was charged with simple possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies pulled over McCulloch’s black Chevrolet Silverado on Oct. 28, the Madisonville Advocate & Democrat reported. Deputies had seen McCulloch meet someone in a parking lot -- not necessarily a crime -- but were able to pull him over after observing a seat belt violation and a taillight infraction, according to the newspaper.

According to deputies, McCulloch admitted to having methamphetamine in the center console of his vehicle, and 4 grams were found, the Advocate & Democrat reported. Digital scales and a .22 caliber rifle were also found at his home, according to the newspaper.

Deputies searched McCulloch’s property, stating that he was a convicted felon. They allegedly uncovered a meth pipe, multiple digital scales with residue, and several loaded handguns and rifles, the Advocate & Democrat reported.

McCulloch was arrested but was released on Oct. 30 after posting a $14,000 bond, online booking records show.

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