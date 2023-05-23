Man stuck on Alaska mud flats up to waist drowns, police say

Turnagain Arm: File photo. An Illinois man drowned after becoming stuck in mud flats along Turnagain Arm in Alaska. (Htrnr/iStock )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

An Illinois man died Sunday after he became stuck up to his waist in Alaska mud flats and drowned when the tide came in, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from Alaska State Troopers, Zachary Porter, 20, became stuck in the Turnagain Arm mud flats near Hope at about 5:52 p.m. local time.

Porter was walking with a group of friends when he became stuck, state trooper spokesperson Austin McDaniel told the Anchorage Daily News in an email. A friend immediately called 911; Porter was stuck in the quicksand-like silt about 50 to 100 feet from shore, Girdwood Fire Chief Michelle Weston told the newspaper.

Troopers said that Porter was “submerged by the incoming tide,” KTUU-TV reported.

According to tide tables, low tide in that area of Turnagain Arm was reported at 4:02 p.m., while high tide was at 9:44 p.m., the television station reported.

Turnagain Arm is a 48-mile-long estuary formed by glaciers that parallels a major highway southeast of Anchorage, The Associated Press reported.

Porter was already waist-deep in the mud when the first rescue crews arrived, McDaniel told the Daily News. Porter became submerged by the incoming tide and drowned at 6:43 p.m., state troopers said.

Troopers said that Porter’s body was recovered at around 6 a.m. Monday, KTUU reported.

“(Alaska is) big, it’s amazing, it’s beautiful, and it’s overwhelming,” Kristy Peterson, the administrator and lead EMT for the Hope-Sunrise Volunteer Fire Department, told the AP. “But you have to remember that it’s Mother Nature, and she has no mercy for humanity.”

Latest trending news:
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!