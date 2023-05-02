Man, son rescued from rip current by marine deputies in Tampa, Florida

Marine Police rescue father, son A pair of swimmers got into trouble when they were caught in a rip current and swept out to sea, but nearby marine police saved them. (RAFAEL BEN ARI/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

TAMPA, Fla. — Marine deputies rescued a man and his son who were pulled 100 yards offshore by a rip current while vacationing at Anna Maria Island, south of Tampa, WTVT reported. The European visitors to the popular tourist destination were swimming when a sudden, strong current grabbed them and quickly pulled them out to sea.

A Manatee County Marine Deputy said they were fortunate to be “at the right place at the right time” to see the dangerous situation and quickly pull the swimmers out of trouble and onto their boat to return them safely to the beach.

“Happenstance,” said Sgt. Russell Schnering with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office’s Marine Unit. “Picked them up and carried them back to the beach and reunited them with their family.”

RESCUE: MCSO marine deputies recently rescued a man and his son off Anna Maria Island after they were swept from shore by strong rip currents. This video is a reminder to use caution and look for posted signage regarding rip currents.



Rip Current Tips: https://t.co/j6mjwoNMGd pic.twitter.com/OgnIyuZ5zK — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) May 1, 2023

Deputies said the father and son spoke only a little English and didn’t seem to be aware of the rip currents, which are common to the area where they were swimming: Bean Pointe along Anna Maria Island.

“It was shocking because you could obviously tell they were in distress. The father was exhausted, and his little son was definitely scared,” said Deputy Alan Judy, who assisted with the rescue.

Rescuers said that if you are caught in a rip current, remain calm as struggling only makes it worse. Swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current then swim back to shore, CNN News Source reported.