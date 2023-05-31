Man sentenced to life in prison for killing man whose body was found burned in 2021

Two other men have also been convicted in connection to helping to get rid of evidence of the murder A man was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole is more than 40 years in Green Bay, Wisconsin in 2021. (MivPiv/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A man was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in more than 40 years after being convicted of killing a man in Green Bay, Wisconsin in 2021.

>> Read more trending news

Pedro Santiago-Marquez, 34, was convicted of killing Jason Mendez-Ramos and mutilating his corpse in March, according to the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Santiago-Marquez was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison with the possibility of parole with extended supervision in 41 years.

Santiago-Marquez was also sentenced to 10 years for mutilating a corpse. The Press-Gazette reported that he will serve the sentence at the same time as his life sentence.

Mendez-Ramos’ body was found burned near a trail by the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus in September 2021, WBAY reported.

A jury determined that Santiago-Marquez either shot or ordered the shooting of Mendez-Ramos on Sept. 27, 2021, and then ordered for his body to be burned, according to The Associated Press.

Investigators believe that Santiago-Marquez owed Mendez-Ramos money for drug trafficking, the AP reported. Other evidence presented at trial indicated that Santiago-Marquez also owed money to some of his employees for their work, according to the Press-Gazette.

Two other men have also been convicted in connection to helping to get rid of evidence of the murder, the newspaper reported.

Latest trending news:
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!