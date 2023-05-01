Man kills self, three others in dispute over pigeon racing

Pigeon racing leads to shooting A man shot and killed three people before killing himself in what Portuguese police said Sunday, was a dispute among rival pigeon racers, The Associated Press reported. (TerryJ/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to a report from Portugal’s RTP television station, the disagreement between the four began as they were participating in the pigeon race. In addition, the group was said to have been arguing over an illegal vegetable garden.

According to the BBC, after the man shot and killed the men, the 66-year-old suspect killed himself when police arrived on Sunday morning.

The men involved in the incident range in age from 30 to 66, Andreia Gonçalves, the police commissioner in the city of Setubal, south of Lisbon, told the AP.

She described the deaths as “an isolated situation” related to an unresolved issue between the men, the BBC reported.