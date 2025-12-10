Man imprisoned for killing father in 2007 accused of strangling mother

The Nashua resident, who served time in prison for the 2007 fatal stabbing of his father, is accused of strangling his mother.

NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire man who pleaded guilty to killing his father in 2007 is accused of strangling his mother, authorities said.

Ian Delmore, 40, of Nashua, was arrested on Sunday and charged with second-degree assault/domestic violence strangulation. In addition to the felony charge, Delmore is facing five misdemeanor counts of domestic violence/simple assault.

Delmore had been released from prison on May 27, according to corrections officials. He had been serving a 25-year sentence for the 2007 stabbing death of his father, 57-year-old Noel Delmore.

The younger Delmore was convicted of second-degree murder in February 2008, 13 months after stabbing his father 21 times in the face, head and back with a butcher knife, according to Concord Monitor archives. The men had been arguing in the basement of their Nashua residence about a home repair project.

Ian Delmore had been arguing with his mother when his father stepped between them. After Noel Delmore was stabbed, his son stabbe himself in the chest.

On Sunday, police said they arrested Delmore after responding to a report of a domestic dispute between the suspect and his mother. The woman was able to leave the residence safely, and Delmore remained inside the residence when officers arrived.

He eventually left the residence, but refused to talk to officers about the alleged incident, police said.

“I would like to commend the Nashua Police Department for their care and their professionalism, and I would like to tell my son that I love him very much,” Delmore’s mother told a television reporter on she said.

Delmore, who is being held without bail, is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

