Man fatally shot inside Ohio theater; suspect in custody

MASSILLON, Ohio — An Ohio man was fatally shot on Friday inside a movie theater, police said. A suspect has been taken into custody.

>> Read more trending news

Daron Davis, 27, of Canton, was pronounced dead by a Stark County coroner’s investigator at about 11:48 EDT, The Repository newspaper of Canton reported. His body was found on the side of the building’s lobby near an entrance to one of the 10 theaters, according to the newspaper.

According to a news release from the Massillon Police Department, officers responded to the Regal Massillon movie theater at 175 Cherry Road NW in Massillon after a shooting was reported at approximately 11 p.m. EDT.

Officers detained a 20-year-old suspect outside the Massillon Police Department shortly after 11 p.m. EDT, Massillon Police Lt. Nicholas Antonides said, according to WOIO-TV.

It was unclear whether Davis or the suspect had been watching a movie at the theater, The Repository reported. An investigator said that Davis’ mother appeared at the scene, but it was unclear whether she was there when shots were fired, according to the newspaper.

On its website on Saturday, Regal Massillon wrote that “due to unforeseen circumstances,” all showtimes for Saturday were canceled and the theater was closed.

An investigation is ongoing. Officers have been reviewing surveillance video from the theater, according to the newspaper.

Davis’ body was taken early Saturday to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy, according to the Stark County Coroner’s Office.

© 2024 Cox Media Group