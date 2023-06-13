Man drowns on honeymoon; couple’s belongings stolen during resuscitation efforts

Man drowns on honeymoon then his car and belongings are stolen A newlywed drowned while snorkeling on his honeymoon in Hawaii, and as other beach-goers tried to resuscitate him, thieves took his belongings and stole the man and his new wife’s rental car. (CORINNE_LUTTER/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

>> Read more trending news

A newlywed drowned while snorkeling on his honeymoon in Hawaii, and as other beach-goers tried to resuscitate him, thieves took his belongings and stole the man and his new wife’s rental car.

>> Read more trending news

Steven Phan, 49, and his wife Brittany were snorkeling off the shore of Electric Beach on June 1 when Phan vanished beneath the water.

A spearfisher found Phan and pulled him to shore, where bystanders performed CPR before first responders arrived, according to KITV in Honolulu.

As Phan was being given CPR, the couple’s rental car — in which they had left their clothing, cellphones and money – was stolen.

Phan was transported to a hospital where he later died, according to KHON.

“People, they don’t have the decency, integrity, it’s just morals, I guess,” John Titchen, chief of Honolulu’s Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Division, told KITV.

As of Tuesday morning, a GoFundMe page had raised more than $35,000 for Phan’s memorial services which was set for Tuesday in California.

“As If this could not be worse, all of Brittany and Steven’s belongings were stolen, the thieves took their cell phones, wallets, money, clothing, they even stole their car rental,” according to the fundraiser.

The Phans, who were married on March 20, had gone to Hawaii for their honeymoon.

Honolulu City Councilmember Andrea Tupola said the city will be adding a lifeguard stand and the necessary staffing to the beach in the coming months. According to Tupola, the decision followed public demand, KHON reported.

Honolulu police said they are investigating the theft of the car and the couple’s belongings.