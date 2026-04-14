Man drowns in Colorado River trying to retrieve hat

The Colorado River at the edge of Bullhead City, Arizona.
Man drowns FILE PHOTO: The Colorado River at the edge of Bullhead City, Arizona. A man drowned in the Colorado River near Bullhead City while trying to retrieve his hat from the water. (Felipe Sanchez - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — A man’s lost hat cost him his life.

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Kristopher Logan was on the Colorado River near Davis Camp Park in Arizona when his hat blew off.

The Bullhead City Police Department said the incident happened on the morning of April 13.

Witness said he went into the water from a pontoon boat to get his headwear, went under the water and did not come back up, according to KNXV.

Bullhead City Fire Department’s dive team found and recovered Logan’s body. The city’s police department said he was not wearing a life jacket and died from what appeared to be an accidental drowning, KNSD reported.

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