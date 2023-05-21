Man dead, 2 others injured after grenade detonates in Indiana house

Man dead, 2 teenagers injured after grenade detonates in Indiana house A man has died and his two children were injured after a grenade went off in Lake County, Florida over the weekend. (Lake County Sheriff's Department/Lake County Sheriff's Department)

CROWN POINT, Ind. — A man has died and his two children were injured after a grenade went off in Lake County, Indiana, over the weekend.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a news release said that on Saturday around 6:30 p.m., officers were called about a possible explosion in the 3400 block of West Lakeshore Drive.

A family was reportedly going through the belongings of a grandfather when they encountered a hand grenade, WISH reported.

The sheriff’s office said someone had pulled the pin on the grenade which caused it to detonate.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man responsive, according to WISH. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man’s other children, a 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital. Officials say they both had shrapnel-related injuries.

The Porter County Bomb Squad was called to the scene and they were able to secure the area, according to WISH.

The news outlet reported that the man’s identity has not yet been released.