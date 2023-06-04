Man claiming to be Trump, son of Clintons gets 82-year sentence for murdering father

CARMEL, Ind. — An Indiana man who claimed to be former President Donald Trump and the son of Bill and Hillary Clinton was sentenced to 82 years in prison on Thursday after his conviction for the 2022 murder of his father.

Christopher Brian Claerbout, 40, of Carmel, was found guilty in April of eight counts including murder, domestic battery, criminal confinement and theft, WXIN-TV reported.

Claerbout was accused of fatally stabbing David Claerbout, 75, of Carmel, on Feb. 21, 2022, according to WTHR-TV. David Claerbout was found in the driveway of his home and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the television station.

According to court documents, Christopher Claerbout entered his parents’ home and allegedly shoved his mother down a flight of stairs before handcuffing her and tying her with an extension cord, WRTV reported. The suspect later told police that his mother was “a prisoner of war and going to Guantanamo Bay,” according to the television station.

David Claerbout arrived at his home at about 6 p.m. and got into an argument with his son, WTHR reported. The two men went into the garage and then outside, according to the television station.

The woman told police she was able to free herself from the extension cord, and when she went outside she saw her husband unconscious and the couple’s white Chevrolet Traverse was missing.

An autopsy later determined that David Claerbout had 20 stab wounds to the hand, chest, back and abdomen, according to WRTV.

Police at the scene contacted OnStar to determine the location of the vehicle, which was headed south on Interstate 65 near Seymour, WTHR reported. OnStar was able to disable the Traverse.

Christopher Claerbout fled the vehicle and was eventually arrested on Feb. 22, 2022, Hamilton County online booking records show.

During his interview with police, Christopher Claerbout allegedly claimed that he was Donald Trump, his mother was Hillary Clinton and his father was Bill Clinton, WTHR reported.

A competency hearing was ordered during court proceedings to determine if Christopher Claerbout was fit to stand trial. WXIN reported. The court ultimately ruled that he was mentally competent.