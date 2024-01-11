Man charged in fatal shooting of 5-year-old Alabama boy who was getting haircut

Accused: Kendrick Rondell O’Neal is accused of shooting a killing a 5-year-old boy who was getting a haircut on the enclosed front porch of a Bessemer residence. (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office )

BESSEMER, Ala. — An Alabama man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 5-year-old boy who was getting his hair cut on Sunday, authorities said.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Kendrick Rondell O’Neal, 26, of Birmingham, was charged with attempted murder, capital murder of a person younger than 14, capital murder committed from outside a dwelling and a shooting complaint.

O’Neal is accused in the shooting death of Brandon Jamal Nation III, who was getting his hair cut in a Bessemer home, AL.com reported.

O’Neal is charged with capital murder because of the child’s age and because shots were fired into the home, according to the news outlet.

The boy was getting his hair cut on the front porch of the residence when shots were fired, WTVM reported. The 25-year-old man cutting Brandon’s hair was also critically injured, according to AL.com.

According to police, the shooting occurred at 10:15 a.m. CST. Police said that O’Neal, allegedly accompanied by others in a vehicle, pulled up to the home with the intention of shooting the adult, AL.com reported.

The people exited the vehicle and opened fire at the residence, using automatic weapons to spray bullets onto the enclosed front porch, according to the news outlet.

The child was struck in the head and was taken to Children’s of Alabama Hospital, where he was pronounced dead two hours later, AL.com reported.

O’Neal was arrested in 2018 on charges of receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, leaving the scene of an accident, carrying a pistol without a permit, attempting to elude and reckless endangerment, according to the news outlet.

He pleaded guilty later that year to receiving stolen property and leaving the scene of an accident. He received a suspended sentence in both convictions.

Police said the case is still being investigated, WBMA-TV reported. Detectives have identified other suspects and are pursuing leads, according to the television station.

