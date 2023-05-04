Man charged after shooting at passing cars, killing woman

OAKLAND, Calif. — A man upset with the noise of cars racing at night in Oakland, California is facing charges after a woman was killed as he reportedly shot at cars driving by over the weekend.

>> Read more trending news

Alameda County District Attorney’s Office in a news release said on Saturday just after 2 a.m., Oakland Police Department officers were called out to the 9000 block of MacArthur Boulevard about shots fired. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found Marie Villa Bedford, 21, with a gunshot wound to her head.

Bernard Jimmerson, 39, was reportedly firing an assault rifle at cars passing in the area because he was upset with the noise coming from cars racing at night, prosecutors said, according to KNTV. Bedford was driving in the area and tried to escape the gunfire when she was struck.

“My condolences go out to Ms. Bedford’s family and we offer our heartfelt sympathy. Her murder is heartbreaking and absolutely unacceptable,” said District Attorney Pamela Price in the news release.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is announcing charges against defendant Bernard Jimmerson, for the murder of Marie Villa Bedford on April 29, 2023. pic.twitter.com/22L0qv5opY — AlCo DA's Office (@AlamedaCountyDA) May 3, 2023

Jimmerson has been charged with second-degree murder, shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, possession of an assault rifle, possession of a gun and ammunition by a felon and a gun enhancement, according to KNTV.

“There are too many guns in this community. And there are too many people who are too quick to use a gun, believing they have a right to use a gun when they do not. It needs to stop. And when someone takes a life under these circumstances we will hold them accountable,” said District Attorney Price.

Jimmerson could face up to 27 years to life in prison if convicted, the district attorney’s office said.