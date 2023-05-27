Man arrested for killing his family in Texas; claimed 'they were going to eat him' A man was taken into custody in Nash, Texas on Tuesday after police found four bodies inside a house after he was barricaded inside the house. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NASH, Texas — A man was taken into custody in Nash, Texas on Tuesday after police found four bodies inside a house after he was barricaded inside the house.

In a news release, Nash Police Department said officers were called out to a house in the 500 block of Lemon Acres for an unknown issue just before 11 a.m.. Officers learned from witnesses that a man was inside the house armed. Officers also learned that “multiple lives had already been taken inside the home,”

Cesar Olalde, 18, was identified as the man inside the house, police said. A Bowie County Sheriff’s Office negotiator was able to speak to Cesar Olalde and have him surrender. Officers then made their way inside the house and four dead people.

The bodies were identified by The Associated Press as Cesar Olalde’s parents, Reuben Olalde and Aida Garcia; his sister, Lisbet Olalde; and his brother, Oliver Olalde.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the AP, it appeared that the victims were shot in different places inside the house.

In the affidavit, one of Lisbet Olalde’s co-workers went over to the house since she did not show up at work. Along with a family member, the co-worker made their way inside but was eventually confronted by Cesar Olalde, according to the AP.

The co-worker reportedly told police that Cesar Olalde said “he had killed his family because they were cannibals, and they were going to eat him,” according to the affidavit obtained by the AP.

The affidavit also said that Cesar Olalde called 911 and confessed to shooting his family, KTBS reported.

Olalde was taken to jail and booked on capital murder, according to KSLA. His bond was set at $10 million.