Man arrested for kidnapping, torture of 2 women in California

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. — A man in Moreno Valley, California was arrested earlier in the week in connection to the kidnapping and torture of two women.

In a news release, Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said on May 14 just after 9 a.m., deputies were called out to a house in Moreno Valley. The person that called, Gilberto Puga, 53, told the deputies that two women had burglarized his house. Soon after, dispatch received a call about two women who were at Puga’s house screaming for help.

Deputies found the two women who had been locked up inside Puga’s house against their will and had been tortured, according to arrest documents obtained by KTLA.

Investigators learned that the women did not burglarize the house as Puga had claimed at first, the news outlet reported.

Puga was uncooperative with the deputies and left the house, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested on Monday in Hemet, California by the Hemet Police Department.

Puga was on suspicion of false imprisonment and torture. The sheriff’s office said he is being held on a $1 million bail.

Puga was charged additionally with two counts of assault with a stun gun and a count of unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to KABC.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office told the news outlet that no charges have been filed for torture or false imprisonment at this time. They say that could possibly change during the investigation.