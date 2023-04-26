Man arrested 10 months after woman found dead in Florida home

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Months after police investigated a woman’s murder in Riviera Beach, Florida, officers were able to make an arrest.

In a news release, Riviera Beach Police Department officials said that on June 5, 2022, officers were called out to 3 Pine Ridge Drive for a welfare check. Once officers arrived, they found Deborah Dunton, 69, dead at the home, according to WPEC.

Investigators told the news outlet that a shopping bag was found around her neck and when they removed the bag, the woman appeared to be beaten very badly.

Dunton’s death was ruled as a homicide due to asphyxia, according to WPEC.

On April 3, 2023,10 months after the discovery of Dunton’s body, police said they found probable cause to arrest Terrell D. Strain. Strain was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday.

Investigators say DNA evidence from the scene linked Strain to the crime, WPEC reported.

Strain has been charged with a count of first-degree murder while engaged in robbery and a count of burglary to an occupied dwelling while armed, police say. If convicted, he could face life in prison.