Man accused of threatening life of Connecticut state police sergeant

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut man is accused of threatening to kill a state police sergeant, then brandishing a knife at police officers who attempted to arrest him the next day, authorities said.

Raymond Lapinski, 29, of Hartford, was charged with two counts of assault of a public safety officer, criminal attempt to commit assault first-degree, interfering with an officer, and carrying a dangerous weapon, according to WFSB-TV.

According to authorities, the state police officer was entering his police vehicle at about 10:30 a.m. EDT on Monday in Hartford when he was approached by a man, later identified as Lapinski, the television station reported.

Lapinski allegedly asked if the officer was a “cop,” adding that he “kills cops,” CT Insider reported.

When the sergeant tried to take Lapinski into custody, Lapinski drove away before stopping a short distance away, the news outlet reported. State police said that Lapinski leaned out of his vehicle, made an “obscene hand gesture” and yelled profanities at the sergeant before driving away again.

Police later tried stopping Lapinski, but he fled, driving at speeds exceeding 100 mph, WFSB reported.

“In the interest of public safety, efforts to stop the Honda were terminated in the area of I-91 southbound in the area of Exit 28,” state police said in a statement.

On Tuesday, authorities resumed their search for Lapinski and found him walking on a Hartford street, WFSB reported.

Lapinski withdrew a knife from his waistband when officers told him to get on the ground, police said. He dropped the weapon when troopers drew their weapons, according to the television station.

Lapinski was arrested and taken into custody. He was booked into the Hartford Correctional Center and bail was set at $560,000, according to CT Insider.

He is expected to appear in court on May 10, records show.