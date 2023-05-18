Man accused of killing father on Mother’s Day

Arrested: Byron Shavers is accused of killing his father on Sunday. (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SECTION, Ala. — A northeastern Alabama man is accused of killing his father on Mother’s Day, authorities said.

Byron Heath Shavers, 48, of Section, was arrested on Sunday and charged with homicide-murder, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

He is accused in the death of Joe Bob Shavers Jr., 74, of Section, WIAT-TV reported.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office and an officer from the Powell Police Department conducted a welfare check in Section at 11:40 a.m. CDT, according to WAAY-TV.

Authorities found Joe Bob Shavers dead in front of a residence with trauma to his head, the television station reported.

It was unclear what led to the incident.

After an investigation, authorities arrested Byron Shavers without incident, WHNT-TV reported. He was being held in the Jackson County Jail without bond, online booking records show.

An investigation is ongoing.

