Man accused of living with deceased body in house for days without reporting it A man was arrested after investigators found him living with a deceased body and not reporting it to officials in Sipsey, Alabama. (Walker County Sheriff's Office/Walker County Sheriff's Office)

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — A man was arrested after investigators found him living with a deceased body and not reporting it to officials in Sipsey, Alabama.

In a news release, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office said Leandrew Smith Jr., 61, was charged with abuse of a corpse.

Deputies were called to a residence at 4th Avenue West in Sipsey on Friday about a dead family member inside the house, the sheriff’s office said

Investigators found that Smith Jr. was living inside the house without reporting a person who had been dead for a few days, the sheriff’s office said according to WIAT.

“Treating a human corpse in a way that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities is a Class C Felony,” said the sheriff’s office.

The name of the deceased person has not been released.

The District Attorney has ordered an autopsy be done by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, the sheriff’s office said, in order to determine the cause and manner of death. Investigators are also looking to see if anyone else was possibly involved.

Smith Jr. is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond, according to WIAT.