Man accused of killing roommate at Rhode Island nursing home

Nursing home death: Police in Warren, Rhode Island, said a nursing home resident suffocated his roommate on Thursday. (Warren Police Department)

WARREN, R.I. — A 76-year-old man is accused of killing his 81-year-old roommate at a Rhode Island nursing home, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Robert Hill, a resident at Crestwood Nursing Home in Warren, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of John Sullivan, WJAR-TV reported.

Police were called to the nursing home at about 10 p.m. on Thursday and found Sullivan unresponsive with pillow stuffing in his mouth, according to the television station.

A 76-year old nursing home patient here at Crestwood Nursing Home is being charged with 1st degree murder for allegedly killing his roommate. We will be live with all of the details tonight on @wpri12 https://t.co/sDdReCDWK4 pic.twitter.com/Md0yMVaKBW — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) April 28, 2023

According to court documents, a staff member at the nursing home told police that a nurse went to check on the two men when Hill allegedly barred her from entering their room, WPRI-TV reported.

The staff member eventually forced her way into the room and allegedly discovered Hill standing over the victim, according to the television station.

According to police, Hill allegedly suffocated his roommate with the pillow stuffing.

According to a police report, Hill later allegedly told nursing home staff members that Sullivan “tried to kill me first” and that the victim had been “trying to kill me for 5, 10 years,” WJAR reported.

Hill was arraigned and was being held without bail, according to the television station. He is expected back in court on May 8, WPRI reported.