Man accused of killing roommate at Rhode Island nursing home

Nursing home death: Police in Warren, Rhode Island, said a nursing home resident suffocated his roommate on Thursday. (Warren Police Department)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WARREN, R.I. — A 76-year-old man is accused of killing his 81-year-old roommate at a Rhode Island nursing home, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Robert Hill, a resident at Crestwood Nursing Home in Warren, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of John Sullivan, WJAR-TV reported.

Police were called to the nursing home at about 10 p.m. on Thursday and found Sullivan unresponsive with pillow stuffing in his mouth, according to the television station.

According to court documents, a staff member at the nursing home told police that a nurse went to check on the two men when Hill allegedly barred her from entering their room, WPRI-TV reported.

The staff member eventually forced her way into the room and allegedly discovered Hill standing over the victim, according to the television station.

According to police, Hill allegedly suffocated his roommate with the pillow stuffing.

According to a police report, Hill later allegedly told nursing home staff members that Sullivan “tried to kill me first” and that the victim had been “trying to kill me for 5, 10 years,” WJAR reported.

Hill was arraigned and was being held without bail, according to the television station. He is expected back in court on May 8, WPRI reported.

Latest trending news:
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!