Man accused of filming women in showers at Bryce Canyon National Park

Bryce Canyon: A 19-year-old man is accused of filming women in the showers at Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah. (Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Utah — An Arizona man is accused of filming women while they showered at Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

William Hamilton Watkins VII, 19, faces charges of voyeurism, assault, disorderly conduct and tampering with evidence after being taken into custody, KSTU-TV reported.

According to authorities, emergency dispatchers with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 on Tuesday stating that a man was in the national park’s women’s facility in the shower stall recording women while they showered., according to KSL.

19-year-old man arrested after allegedly filming women showering at Bryce Canyon National Park https://t.co/kqTvxmwBbR — FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) April 26, 2023

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told deputies that she was showering. When she was finished and leaning over to dry her hair, she noticed a man allegedly “holding a cellphone with the camera and lens facing up toward her,” the news radio station reported.

The woman began screaming at the man and attempted to take the cellphone from him, KSTU reported.

According to the arrest affidavit, “The victim put (the man) in a hold and was screaming for help. Several female bystanders in the women’s facility ran out to contact law enforcement to get help.”

The sheriff’s office said that Hamilton allegedly claimed he was unable to record the woman in the shower and had already deleted any videos he had taken that night, KSL reported.

However, a deputy searching the man’s cellphone allegedly found multiple photos of Hamilton hiding in female shower facilities, taking videos of women as they entered the shower, according to the news radio station.

Hamilton was arrested. Bail was set at $2,500, online records show.