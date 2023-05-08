Man accused of beating baby girl he said was ‘possessed’

Charged Juan Francisco Lobo Hernandez (Cobb County Sheriff/WSBTV.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man has been arrested after a baby girl was taken to a hospital in respiratory failure.

Police in Cobb County said the baby was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and was found to have complex skull fractures, retinal hemorrhages and intracranial hemorrhages, WSB reported.

Hospital medical staff contacted police, saying that the skull fractures were consistent with forceful blunt-force trauma to the head and that the child could not have caused the other injuries herself.

Police interviewed Juan Francisco Lobo Hernandez, the last person to watch the baby prior to the injuries. He told them that he believed that someone was trying to make his family suffer and that the baby was possessed. He also said that he may have been possessed as well, police wrote in the arrest warrant, WSB reported.

Hernandez has been charged with aggravated battery and first-degree cruelty to children. He is out of jail on bond.

