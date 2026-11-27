FILE PHOTO: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade floats sit in the wind and rain along Central Park West after the parade was postponed until Saturday on November 26, 2026 in New York City. A forecast of high winds and rain forced organizers of the parade, which celebrates its 100th year and features dozens of iconic floats, to postpone it until Saturday, November 28, the first time in the parade’s history that it has been postponed due to weather. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Macy’s has announced updated plans for the rescheduled 100th edition of its legendary Thanksgiving Day Parade.

[ Read more trending news ]

The retailer, known for the annual event, had to delay the parade from Thursday morning to Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. because severe weather moved up the East Coast.

It was the first time it was postponed for weather, while it was canceled for three years during World War II, The Washington Post reported.

In 1971, cold, wet, and windy weather forced the balloons to stop gliding down Central Park West and Broadway, according to The New York Times. Wind has also been an issue when Sonic the Hedgehog and when the Cat in the Hat hit lampposts in 1993 and 1997, respectively.

NBC News said that the parade will go on with the “iconic hosts, music and Broadway performances, giant balloons, floats, and a special appearance by Santa Claus.”

The balloons, which were deflated on Wednesday, were scheduled to be reinflated on Friday, but the event, unlike the prior one, was not to be open to the public, the Times reported.

Broadway shows that were supposed to perform a medley of songs will still go on as planned despite the parade ending around noon, and matinees starting about an hour and a half later, according to the newspaper.

As for the bands and other performers who had been slated to take part, they had a decision to make - stay in the Big Apple despite costs and schedules or miss a once-in-a-lifetime event.

One band from Pearland, Texas, raised $350,000 to stay the extra days thanks to the generosity of businesses and 2,000 donors. The band found out while watching the second act of “Wicked” on Broadway, The Associated Press reported.

“I am still shocked at it, to be honest with you, I’m still shocked,” band director Ryan Demkovich said. “We’re just very thankful for everybody that has just come together to really go above and beyond to make this a positive experience for everybody.”

The Nā Koa Aliʻi Hawaiʻi All-State Marching Band had to come up with double that amount to stay for the parade. Donations were accepted online.

“We are building that chest as we speak and it is trending and progressing, and we’re hopeful at this point, but you know, we’re just waiting,” Rickey H Badua, the band’s director, said. “We’re waiting to see if people wake up with their families at home, if they see the message of need.”

The band has 340 high school students and 200 family members and friends traveling with them.

“It was emotional. Students were like, ‘All that work, we’re so close,’ so as leadership, directors, and staff, we were like, we gotta do — we have to do the parade,” Badua told Hawaii News Now.

“The case was, we’ve got to get the students to perform, because it’s important to be represented as Hawaiians from Hawaiʻi to the national stage,” he said.

Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines added a flight for Saturday evening from New York to Seattle for more than 200 people, with them having connections from Seattle to Hawaii arriving Sunday, Hawaii News Now reported.

The University of Alabama’s Million Dollar Band will miss the show because they have a football game to perform at, the AP said.

Macy’s Great American Marching Band also canceled its performance due to the postponement.

The band is made up of more than 200 high school musicians from all over the country. Organizers said that it was difficult to house and transport the participants for two additional days, WOIO reported. Performers from Northeast Ohio went home shortly after the news broke, their bands said on Facebook.

©2026 Cox Media Group