Mackayla ‘Kash’ Paige, reality TV actress, fatally shot in Oakland

File photo. Mackayla "Kash" Paige was shot in Oakland, California, on Sunday. She was 29.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Mackayla “Kash” Paige, a reality television actress who appeared on shows including “Real West Coast Baddies,” “RoomH8z” and “Young & Reckless,” was fatally shot in Oakland, California, early Sunday. She was 29.

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According to the Oakland Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of 14th Street in Oakland’s downtown area at about 1:30 a.m. PT on Sunday after receiving reports of a shooting, KTVU reported.

Officers discovered a woman, later identified as Paige, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the television station. She was transported to an area hospital, where she died.

Reality TV star Mackayla Paige, 29, known as “Kash,” shot & killed near 14th & Harrison in downtown Oakland. Woman arrested by @oaklandpoliceca. @bett_yu @KTVU reports https://t.co/uzzWpMkiFm — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) October 12, 2026

Police arrested a woman from Richmond, California, in connection with the shooting, KGO reported. Officials have not released her identity, announced charges or disclosed a possible motive.

“Honestly, I don’t know how I feel,” Paige’s cousin, Azima King, told the television station. “I’m floating. Shaking. I’ve been shaking since yesterday.”

Paige gained an audience from her appearances on “Now That’s TV,” a streaming platform featuring reality shows often centered around dramatic confrontations and physical fights, KGO reported.

The network paid tribute to Paige in an Instagram post on Sunday, remembering her appearances on shows including “Young & Reckless,” “Roommhates” and “Now That’s Riot.”

“Though her time with us was far too short, her memory will live on,” the network wrote.

Paige had posted videos to her Instagram Stories showing herself enjoying a night out on Saturday, according to KTVU.

“She wanted to be famous so bad,” Nicky Clayton, another one of Paige’s cousins, told the television station. “She still had morals, don’t get me wrong.

”She wanted to be a reality star. She (wanted) to start her own business. She was modeling for a lot of companies, and she really wanted to do makeup.”

Oakland police have not released information about the circumstances that led to Paige’s death, KTVU reported. Police also have not publicly identified the woman arrested in connection with the shooting, according to the television station.

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