Luxury grocery store charging $12 for cup of ‘sacred water’

Close up pouring purified water from the bottle
'Sacred Water' FILE PHOTO: A grocery store in Los Angeles is selling what it calls "Sacred Water" for $12 per 12-ounce cup. But it is much more than just water when looking at ingredients. (Cozine - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES — Apparently, so-called “sacred water” is better than Dasani, or the stuff that comes out of the tap. So much so, a luxury grocery store in Los Angeles is selling a cup of its sacred water for $12 each.

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Erewhon has opened the tap on its new Sacred Water, which includes ice and add-ons in a 12-ounce cup for $12, or $1 an ounce.

It’s sold at the chain’s Tonic Bar and is a partnership with shower filter Jolie, People magazine reported.

The store describes the beverage as “a clarified herbal tonic infused with Organic Jasmine Tea and Botanical Extracts— served as a refreshing elixir poured over ice."

Looking at the other ingredients — organic coconut water, organic jasmine tea, organic raw honey, organic holy basil, organic anise hyssop, organic green cardamom, organic white grape juice, organic coconut milk — it seems much more than just H2O, despite the name.

As People noted, this is not the first time a product sold at Eerwhon has gone viral. The store has sold a $19 strawberry from a luxury Japanese fruit vendor and $30 cocktail ice.

“Sacred Water” will be available until the end of September at its 13 locations in Los Angeles County, KTLA reported.

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