Lori Vallow Daybell to be sentenced for deaths of her 2 children, husband’s former wife

Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow A picture of Tylee Ryan (L) and JJ Vallow is seen on a fence opposite the property where their bodies were found in 2020, on April 4, 2023 in Rexburg, Idaho. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images, File)

The woman convicted earlier this year of killing two of her children and conspiring to murder her husband’s former wife is set to be sentenced Monday.

>> Read more trending news

A jury found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of murdering her children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow, in 2019. She was also convicted of conspiring to murder Tammy Daybell, who was previously married to her husband, Chad Daybell.

Vallow Daybell faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Four people are expected to speak in court ahead of the 50-year-old’s sentencing, including her only surviving child, 27-year-old Colby Ryan, KTVB reported. Also expected to speak are her sister, Summer Shiflt; JJ’s grandmother, Kay Woodcock; and Tammy Daybell’s aunt, Vicki Hoban; according to the news station.

Earlier this year, jurors heard more than four weeks of testimony from 60 witnesses before finding Vallow Daybell guilty of all six charges filed against her, KSL-TV reported.

Authorities said Tylee and JJ were found buried on property owned by Chad Daybell one year after they were last seen in 2019. Tammy Daybell died in the same year the children vanished.

Chad Daybell is expected to face a jury next year, according to Court TV. He has been charged with murder in the deaths of Tylee and JJ and conspiracy in the death of Tammy Daybell, the news station reported.

Vallow Daybell is also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in connection with the 2019 death of her previous husband, Charles Vallow.