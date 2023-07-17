Llama drama: Escaped llama found blocking traffic, standing in middle of road

Escaped llama found blocking traffic, standing in middle of road A llama in King County, Washington caused quite the drama Saturday when it was standing in the middle of the road. (King County Sheriff's Office/King County Sheriff's Office)

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A llama in King County, Washington caused quite the drama Saturday when it was standing in the middle of the road.

“Just when you think you’ve herd everything,” King County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

On Saturday, the sheriff’s office said that its communications center got a call from a delivery driver who was unable to deliver a package because a llama was standing in the middle of the road and happened to be blocking traffic.

Deputy Paczosa went to the area and confirmed that there was in fact a llama in the middle of the road, according to KIRO.

“Using his de-escalation skills and standing just a tad over spitting distance, Deputy Paczosa was able to sweet talk him into putting on a leash to get him off the roadway,” the sheriff’s office said.

Soon after, the communications center received a call that their llama was missing, KIRO reported.

“We were happy to reunite the owner back to their furry friend, and the driver was able to deliver the package, most likely ordered through Llama-zon,” the sheriff’s office said.