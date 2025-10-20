Limp Bizkit Bassist Sam Rivers Passed Away Yesterday At Age 48

KROQ Weenie Roast & Luau DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: Sam Rivers of Limp Bizkit performs onstage at KROQ Weenie Roast & Luau at Doheny State Beach on June 08, 2019 in Dana Point, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for KROQ) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for KROQ)
By Ethan

Sadly Limp Bizkit bass player Sam Rivers has died. The news flooded the internet Saturday. Sam was only 48.

Many are already speculating that it could be related to his liver. Sam had been a heavy drinker and a doctor told him his liver was failing. But back in 2017 he got a life saving transplant after completing rehab and starting life anew as a sober survivor.

There’s been no word yet as to a cause of death, but at age 48 I’m guessing there will be an autopsy and reports will be released when more info has been verified. In the meantime we should all give Sam, his family, and everyone in Limp Bizkit some peace and space to deal with the tragedy.

Here’s the post the band put up yesterday:

