Like ice cream? Apply to be chief ice cream officer

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

If you scream for ice cream, the American Dairy Association North East may have a job for you.

The group is looking for one person to embark on an ice cream road trip and get paid $5,000 as the organization’s new Chief Ice Cream Officer.

The lucky applicant will drive around Pennsylvania and visit creameries and dairy farms across the Keystone State, sampling ice cream at every stop during National Ice Cream Month.

They will have to vlog about the visits, document the trip and post on social media.

Social media plays a major role in the contest as that’s the way to enter, either on TikTok or Instagram.

You’ll have to save the promo video from whichever platform you choose and upload a video explaining why the association should choose you to be the Chief Ice Cream Officer.

You should tag the American Dairy Association North East (@americandairyne) and make sure your profile is set to public.

You’ll have to be 18 or older, a U.S. citizen, and have a valid U.S. driver’s license, vehicle and car insurance.

The rules state you should be a legal resident of Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia or Washington, D.C.

The deadline to submit your video application is May 20, the York Daily Record reported.

