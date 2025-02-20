Liam Payne’s death: Manslaughter charges dropped against friend, hotel employees

FILE PHOTO: Liam Payne arrives at the "All Of Those Voices" UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

The manslaughter charges filed against a friend of One Direction singer Liam Payne and two hotel employees have been dropped.

Roger Nores and the two employees had been charged in connection to the death of the singer, who plunged from a balcony at a Buenos Aires, Argentina hotel in October.

His cause of death was listed as “polytrauma” from the injuries he had, as well as internal and external bleeding, Sky News reported.

Payne had trace amounts of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his system when he died, according to toxicology results.

The Argentina Court of Appeals decided to drop the manslaughter charge against Nores and employees, identified as hotel operator Gilda Martin and head of reception Esteban Grassi, Sky News reported.

They had faced five years in prison if convicted.

The court said Nores did not contribute to Payne “obtaining and consuming alcohol” and could not have prevented Payne’s death. Nores, who was prohibited from leaving Argentina pending the legal process, said he could finally leave the country and that he was “happy I’m now going to be able to travel to the U.K. and say goodbye to my friend,” according to Rolling Stone.

Nores is suing Payne’s father, accusing him of defamation saying that Geoff Payne gave false and misleading information to prosecutors during the investigation into the singer’s death, USA Today reported.

The charges against two other hotel employees still stand. They are accused of supplying Payne with drugs.

Braian Paiz allegedly gave Payne cocaine twice on Oct. 14, while Ezequiel Pereyra gave him cocaine on Oct. 15 and 16, the BBC reported in December, at the time of the charges.

Supplying drugs in the country brings a maximum 15-year sentence, according to Sky News.

0 of 15 Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: (L-R) Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Liam Payne of X-Factor band One Direction attend the Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1 World film premiere at Odeon Leicester Square on November 11, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Liam Payne attends the Royal Film Performance and World Premiere of 'The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader' at Odeon Leicester Square on November 30, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Zane Malik and Niall Horan of 'One Direction' attend a photocall during the X Factor press conference at the Connaught Hotel on December 9, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images) (Ian Gavan/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 09: Singer Liam Payne of One Direction performs at Radio City Music Hall on March 9, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) Through the years SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 13: Harry Styles (L) and Liam Payne (R) of One Direction perform live on stage during the Matinee performance at Hordern Pavilion on April 13, 2012 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson from One Direction with their British Artist Video of the Year award at the BRIT Awards 2016 at The O2 Arena on February 24, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Luca Teuchmann/Getty Images) (Luca V. Teuchmann/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Singer Liam Payne attends the World Premiere of "I Am Bolt" at Odeon Leicester Square on November 28, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Through the years CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 09: Recording Artist Liam Payne performs during Nickelodeon SlimeFest at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on June 9, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Nickelodeon) (Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Nickelodeon) Through the years SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 13: Liam Payne performs during the TAB Everest Race Day at Royal Randwick Racecourse on October 13, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for The ATC) (Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for The ATC) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 06: Liam Payne performs during WE Day UK 2019 at The SSE Arena on March 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) (John Phillips/Getty Images) Through the years DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Liam Payne attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal) (Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro) Through the years DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Liam Payne attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal) (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro) Liam Payne FILE PHOTO: Liam Payne arrives at the "All Of Those Voices" UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images) (Kate Green/Kate Green/Getty Images)

0 of 15 Funeral For Singer Liam Payne AMERSHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: Karen Payne and Geoff Payne, parents of Liam, watch the coffin leave following the funeral of singer Liam Payne, former member of One Direction, on November 20, 2024 in Amersham, United Kingdom. Former One Direction star Liam Payne's private funeral in Amersham has been widely anticipated to draw celebrities and fans alike, wishing to pay their final respects. The singer died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Funeral For Singer Liam Payne AMERSHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: Kate Cassidy and Damian Hurley attend the funeral for singer Liam Payne, former member of One Direction on November 20, 2024 in Amersham, United Kingdom. Former One Direction star Liam Payne's private funeral in Amersham has been widely anticipated to draw celebrities and fans alike, wishing to pay their final respects. The singer died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Funeral For Singer Liam Payne AMERSHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: Kate Cassidy attends the funeral for singer Liam Payne, former member of One Direction on November 20, 2024 in Amersham, United Kingdom. Former One Direction star Liam Payne's private funeral in Amersham has been widely anticipated to draw celebrities and fans alike, wishing to pay their final respects. The singer died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Funeral For Singer Liam Payne AMERSHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: Former One Direction band member Harry Styles leaves following the funeral of singer Liam Payne, former member of One Direction, on November 20, 2024 in Amersham, United Kingdom. Former One Direction star Liam Payne's private funeral in Amersham has been widely anticipated to draw celebrities and fans alike, wishing to pay their final respects. The singer died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Funeral For Singer Liam Payne AMERSHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: Pall bearers carry the coffin for the funeral of singer Liam Payne, former member of One Direction on November 20, 2024 in Amersham, United Kingdom. Former One Direction star Liam Payne's private funeral in Amersham has been widely anticipated to draw celebrities and fans alike, wishing to pay their final respects. The singer died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Funeral For Singer Liam Payne AMERSHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh attends the funeral for singer Liam Payne, former member of One Direction on November 20, 2024 in Amersham, United Kingdom. Former One Direction star Liam Payne's private funeral in Amersham has been widely anticipated to draw celebrities and fans alike, wishing to pay their final respects. The singer died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Funeral For Singer Liam Payne AMERSHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: Former One Direction band member Zayn Malik leaves following the funeral of singer Liam Payne, former member of One Direction, on November 20, 2024 in Amersham, United Kingdom. Former One Direction star Liam Payne's private funeral in Amersham has been widely anticipated to draw celebrities and fans alike, wishing to pay their final respects. The singer died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Funeral For Singer Liam Payne AMERSHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: A floral tribute reads 'Daddy' during the funeral of singer Liam Payne, former member of One Direction, on November 20, 2024 in Amersham, United Kingdom. Former One Direction star Liam Payne's private funeral in Amersham has been widely anticipated to draw celebrities and fans alike, wishing to pay their final respects. The singer died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Funeral For Singer Liam Payne AMERSHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: The parents of Liam Payne, Karen and Geoff Payne, watch as his coffin is carried into the funeral, on November 20, 2024 in Amersham, United Kingdom. Former One Direction star Liam Payne's private funeral in Amersham has been widely anticipated to draw celebrities and fans alike, wishing to pay their final respects. The singer died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Funeral For Singer Liam Payne AMERSHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: The parents of Liam Payne, Karen and Geoff Payne, watch as his coffin is carried into the funeral, on November 20, 2024 in Amersham, United Kingdom. Former One Direction star Liam Payne's private funeral in Amersham has been widely anticipated to draw celebrities and fans alike, wishing to pay their final respects. The singer died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Funeral For Singer Liam Payne AMERSHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: A white horse drawn hearse arrives for the funeral of singer Liam Payne, former member of One Direction on November 20, 2024 in Amersham, United Kingdom. Former One Direction star Liam Payne's private funeral in Amersham has been widely anticipated to draw celebrities and fans alike, wishing to pay their final respects. The singer died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Funeral For Singer Liam Payne AMERSHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: Jamie Scott (L) attends the funeral for singer Liam Payne, former member of One Direction on November 20, 2024 in Amersham, United Kingdom. Former One Direction star Liam Payne's private funeral in Amersham has been widely anticipated to draw celebrities and fans alike, wishing to pay their final respects. The singer died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Funeral For Singer Liam Payne AMERSHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: A priest leads the coffin out following the funeral of singer Liam Payne, former member of One Direction, on November 20, 2024 in Amersham, United Kingdom. Former One Direction star Liam Payne's private funeral in Amersham has been widely anticipated to draw celebrities and fans alike, wishing to pay their final respects. The singer died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

0 of 13 Remembering Liam Payne Fans of British singer Liam Payne lit candles next to the hotel where he died in Buenos Aires on October 16, 2024. British singer Liam Payne, former member of the group One Direction, died Wednesday aged 31 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina, police in Buenos Aires said. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images) (LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images) Remembering Liam Payne Fans of One Direction and Liam Payne gathered outside the hotel to sing the band's songs and leave a candle at an improvised altar after British musician Liam James Payne, composer, guitarist, and former member of the band, died on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He fell from the third floor of a hotel in the Palermo neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, according to police sources. (Photo by Luciano Gonzalez/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images) Remembering Liam Payne Letters and candles left by a fans honoring British singer Liam Payne are seen in front of the hotel where he died in Buenos Aires on October 17, 2024. Tributes poured in Thursday for British singer Liam Payne, a former member of the best-selling boy band One Direction, after he plunged to his death from the balcony of a Buenos Aires hotel. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images) (LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images) Remembering Liam Payne Fans react outside Casa Sur Hotel hours after former One Direction star Liam Payne, 31, reportedly died on October 16, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. According to the Buenos Aires police department, Payne fell down from the window of a hotel he was staying at in the Palermo Neighborhood, one of the most known areas in Buenos Aires. (Photo by Tobias Skarlovnik/Getty Images) (Tobias Skarlovnik/Getty Images) Remembering Liam Payne Fans of One Direction and Liam Payne gathered outside the hotel to sing the band's songs and leave a candle at an improvised altar after British musician Liam James Payne, composer, guitarist, and former member of the band, died on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He fell from the third floor of a hotel in the Palermo neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, according to police sources. (Photo by Luciano Gonzalez/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images) Remembering Liam Payne A detail view of the Hotel logo at the Casa Sur Hotel entrance where former One Direction star Liam Payne, 31, reportedly died on October 16, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. According to the Buenos Aires police department, Payne fell down from the window of a hotel he was staying at in the Palermo Neighborhood, one of the most known areas in Buenos Aires. (Photo by Tobias Skarlovnik/Getty Images) (Tobias Skarlovnik/Getty Images) Remembering Liam Payne People gather and take pictures outside Casa Sur Hotel hours after former One Direction star Liam Payne, 31, reportedly died on October 16, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. According to the Buenos Aires police department, Payne fell down from the window of a hotel he was staying at in the Palermo Neighborhood, one of the most known areas in Buenos Aires. (Photo by Tobias Skarlovnik/Getty Images) (Tobias Skarlovnik/Getty Images) Remembering Liam Payne People gather outside Casa Sur Hotel hours after former One Direction star Liam Payne, 31, reportedly died on October 16, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. According to the Buenos Aires police department, Payne fell down from the window of a hotel he was staying at in the Palermo Neighborhood, one of the most known areas in Buenos Aires. (Photo by Tobias Skarlovnik/Getty Images) (Tobias Skarlovnik/Getty Images) Remembering Liam Payne Fans of One Direction and Liam Payne gathered outside the hotel to sing the band's songs and leave a candle at an improvised altar after British musician Liam James Payne, composer, guitarist, and former member of the band, died on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He fell from the third floor of a hotel in the Palermo neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, according to police sources. (Photo by Luciano Gonzalez/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images) Remembering Liam Payne A reporter points to letters wrote by a fans honoring British singer Liam Payne in front of the hotel where he died in Buenos Aires on October 17, 2024. Tributes poured in Thursday for British singer Liam Payne, a former member of the best-selling boy band One Direction, after he plunged to his death from the balcony of a Buenos Aires hotel. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images) (LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images) Remembering Liam Payne A man stands in front of the hotel where British singer Liam Payne died in Buenos Aires on October 17, 2024. Tributes poured in Thursday for British singer Liam Payne, a former member of the best-selling boy band One Direction, after he plunged to his death from the balcony of a Buenos Aires hotel. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images) (LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group