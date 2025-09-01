Lee Corso ends run on ‘College GameDay’ by picking 2 big upsets

The legendary ESPN broadcaster went out in style, predicting a pair of big upsets in his final appearance on "College GameDay."

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lee Corso went out in style on Saturday.

Not only did the legendary ESPN broadcaster return to the site of his first headgear pick on “College GameDay” in 1996, he also picked a pair of major upsets on Saturday.

Corso, 90, brought his 38-year career with the show to an end in Columbus, Ohio. Wearing a Brutus head, he picked No. 3 Ohio State to upset top-ranked Texas.aster

The Buckeyes came through with a 14-7 victory against the Longhorns, validating Corso’s 431st career headgear pick.

"Give me my first love!"



Lee Corso's first-ever headgear pick belonged to Brutus and the Buckeyes and it's only fitting that his last one is the same ❤️ pic.twitter.com/A8Fgj8b3TR — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 30, 2025

Hours later, Corso made an even more audacious pick, predicting that his college alma mater, Florida State, would defeat No. 8 Alabama. He was the only one on the panel to make that pick, as Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit and Nick Saban went with the heavily favored Crimson Tide.

“Florida State is my school,” said Corso, who played football and baseball in Tallahassee. “Florida State upsets Alabama.”

Crazy? Not so fast, my friend.

Corso was vindicated again when the Seminoles shocked the visiting Crimson Tide 31-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium.

All of Lee Corso's college teams he played on or coached for won on Saturday 🧡



Meant to be 🥺 pic.twitter.com/br5nL1FQEu — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 31, 2025

Corso was a two-way player for the Seminoles from 1953 to 1956. He led FSU in interceptions in 1954, rushing yards in 1955 and passing yards in 1956. Following his graduation from Florida State, Corso was named a graduate assistant on Tom Nugent’s FSU coaching staff in 1958.

Corso was the head coach at Indiana University from 1973 to 1982, and he was part of the “College GameDay” crew last year in Bloomington, Indiana, when the school gave him a farewell tribute.

“We love you coach Corso and always will.”



Tom Rinaldi pays tribute to his friend and college football legend, Lee Corso ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SVi4KtoWC7 — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) August 30, 2025

On Saturday, “College GameDay” showed highlights of Corso’s top moments and contributions.

Even the competition paid tribute, with Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” noting that “we love you coach Corso and always will.”

