At least 5 dead after severe weather in Texas, officials say

VALLEY VIEW, Texas — Multiple people were killed including three members of a family in Cooke County, Texas after powerful storms made their way through the area Saturday evening.

Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington told The Associated Press that at least five people were killed after the powerful storms Saturday night. Three of those killed were family members. Sappington said that they were found in a house in Valley View which is located near the Oklahoma border. The victims’ names have not been released.

“Search and rescue is ongoing,” Sappington said Sunday morning, according to the AP. “But we’ve already started to do recovery of the deceased, as well. But we do have five confirmed (dead), but sadly, we think that that number is probably going to go up.”

“I hope we can find survivors, and we’re still trying hard,” Sappington told WFAA, according to The Washington Post.

Sappington said that two children were reported missing and have not been located as of Sunday morning, CNN reported.

The City of Denton Fire Department reported “multiple victims” in Ray Roberts, according to CNN. Crews and other resources were sent to the area. Multiple houses were damaged, trees fell over, 18-wheelers were overturned and residents in the area lost power.

A tornado was confirmed by Valley View that was going about 40 mph, Denton County Community Relations Director Dawn Cobb said in a statement. obtained by the AP.

Cobb said that tractor-trailer trucks were overturned and had stopped traffic by Interstate 35, the AP reported.

The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth issued multiple tornado warnings Saturday evening for residents to shelter immediately in multiple cities in North Texas, according to CNN.

Parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri were also issued tornado warnings by the National Weather Service. Around 30o,000 people in those states including Texas did not have electricity, according to Poweroutage.us per the Post.

