Lawsuit: Doctor accused of choking assistant, pointing guns inside office

An Illinois doctor is being sued by a former physical assistant who worked at his practice.

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. — A doctor in a northwest suburb of Chicago is accused of choking and grabbing a female physician assistant and bringing guns into the workplace and pointing them at her and other workers, a lawsuit alleges.

Greg Sharon, who works in Bloomingdale, Illinois, was sued in Cook County Court by the assistant, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Sharon, an allergist and immunologist, is accused of battery and misconduct, the lawsuit alleges. He is also accused, along with the woman’s employer, AdventHealth Medical Group Asthma & Allergy Center, of violating the Illinois Gender Violence Act and Illinois Human Rights Act, according to the newspaper.

The lawsuit also alleged that in July 2022, Sharon “forcefully slammed” the assistant’s head backward, “hyperextending” her neck and causing her to almost flip out of her chair, WFLD-TV reported.

The plaintiff said she reported the incident to AdventHealth Medical Group Asthma & Allergy Center, but they “refused to take any disciplinary action” and “continuously denied this incident ever occurred,” according to WLS-TV.

The woman’s attorney, Michael Leonard, said she also filed a police report but no charges were brought, the television station reported.

The lawsuit alleges that Sharon would “routinely engage in gender-based touching” and would “from time to time physically strike or grab” the assistant, the Sun-Times reported. According to the lawsuit, he also did the same to other female employees but did not touch male employees.

A month before the July 2022 incident, Sharon allegedly put the woman in a headlock, according to the newspaper. The assistant was able to grab his arm, and Sharon let go without comment.

According to the lawsuit, Sharon also brought firearms into the office several times, pointing them at the assistant and other employees, the Sun-Times reported.

The assistant worked at Sharon’s practice from June 2021 until February 2023, according to WMAQ-TV. She was placed on administrative leave and eventually fired.

AdventHealth did not respond to requests for comment, according to the Sun-Times.