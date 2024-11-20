Laken Riley murder: Jose Ibarra found guilty of killing nursing student

A judge has found the man accused of killing Laken Riley of all counts in the murder of Laken Riley, whose death was at the center of the political immigration debate.

Ibarra did not take the stand in his own defense, WSB reported. He faced 10 counts in all, four of which were murder.

The defense gave its closing arguments Wednesday morning and the judge quickly gave his verdict. Sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said Ibarra entered the country illegally in 2022 but was allowed to remain as his immigration case proceeded, The Associated Press reported.

Ibarra came across Riley, a student at Augusta University College of Nursing, while she was running at the University of Georgia campus in Athens on Feb. 22. Prosecutors said he killed her during a struggle, the AP reported.

